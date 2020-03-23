COVID-19 Image Credit: CDC

Resources for businesses and workers dealing with COVID-19 layoffs and closures

Here is a list of resources to navigate the system during the global pandemic.

Looking for some resources to figure out what help you can get amidst COVID-19?

Here are some links provided to the Omineca Express by MLA John Rustad’s office:

1. For small businesses affected by COVID-19, visit: https://smallbusinessbc.ca/article/resources-for-small-businesses-affected-by-coronavirus-covid-19/

2. Wondering what you should do as an employer? Visit: https://www.worksafebc.com/en/about-us/covid-19-updates/health-and-safety/ what-employers-should-do

3. Are you struggling with EI? But you may still qualify through other programs. To know more, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/economic-response-plan.html

4. For EI Sickness Benefits visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei/ei-sickness/apply.html

John Rustad’s office provided the Omineca Express with another resource, called Information for Workers related to COVID-19. These steps provide direction to workers dealing with COVID-19.

Laid Off Due to Work Closures?

  • Apply for regular EI benefits
  • You will need 700 work hours in last year
  • You will need a ROE saying you’ve been laid off from your employer to get benefits
  • There is a 1-week wait period (so you will not be paid for 1 week)
  • Apply online: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei.html
  • Call 1-800-206-7218 for more info.

Unable to work due to self-quarantine

  • Apply for EI Sickness benefits
  • You will need 600 work hours in last year
  • You do not need a ROE or sick note to qualify
  • The 1-week wait period has been waived
  • Apply online: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei.html
  • Call 1-833-381-2725 for more info.

Laid off and ineligible for EI?

  • Apply for the Emergency Support Benefit
  • Amounts and eligibility has not yet been announced
  • Applications will be available in April, via CRA MyAccount, My Service Canada Account, and a yet to be released toll-free number.

Self-Quarantined & Ineligible for EI?

  • Apply for the Emergency Care Benefit for workers not eligible for EI (including self-employed) who are sick with COVID-19, quarantined, or taking care of a family member with COVID-19.
  • Up to 15 weeks of benefits, up to $900 bi-weekly.
  • Applications will be available in April, via CRA MyAccount, My Service Canada Account, and is yet to be released toll-free number.

Unable to work due to school closures?

  • Parents with children who require care due to school closures can apply for the Emergency Care Benefit.
  • 15 weeks of benefits, up to $900 bi-weekly.
  • Applications will be available in April via CRA MyAccount, My Service Canada Account, and a yet to be released toll-free number.

Do I qualify for worksafe benefits?

  • WorkSafe benefits are not available for preventative measures or non-work related exposure.
  • Only file a claim for COVID-19 virus infection contracted through work-related exposure.
  • Call 1-888-967-5377 for more info.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Williams Lake RCMP close detachment front door access
Next story
City of Williams Lake activating emergency operations centre to prepare for COVID-19 response

Just Posted

City of Williams Lake activating emergency operations centre to prepare for COVID-19 response

Citizens encouraged to stay at home

COVID-19: Vapour barrier wall being added to pharmacy in Williams Lake

Pharmacist David Shand says daily measures are being added to protect staff and public

COVID-19: Williams Lake RCMP close detachment front door access

Public can still make reports using phone outside of main entrance if necessary

Carey and Angela Price donate $50K to feed hungry Canadian children during COVID-19

Coming from the Carey and Angela Price Foundation funds going to Breakfast Club of Canada

Checkpoints stopping visitors entering Stswecem’c Xgat’tem (Canoe Creek/Dog Creek) First Nation

Chief Patrick Harry said ranchers and residents needing to go through en route are being permitted

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

COVID-19: Visitation limits in place at all Interior Health sites

Essential visits only restriction now in place to keep patients, healthcare workers safe

Resources for businesses and workers dealing with COVID-19 layoffs and closures

Here is a list of resources to navigate the system during the global pandemic.

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Cities warned from declaring local states of emergency, Abbotsford mayor says

Mayor Henry Braun says solicitor general discouraged such declarations, warning of ‘chaos’

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

B.C. man holds virtual birthday party with 70 guests

Peter Van Mil of Abbotsford turns 35 and celebrates with Facebook Live video

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died due to COVID-19 in B.C.

Comprehensive COVID-19 world update as of Monday afternoon, March 23

4,200 prisoners release, 1,000 new hospital beds for New York

Most Read