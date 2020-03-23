Resources for businesses and workers dealing with COVID-19 layoffs and closures

Looking for some resources to figure out what help you can get amidst COVID-19?
Here are some links provided to the Omineca Express by MLA John Rustad’s office:
1. For small businesses affected by COVID-19, visit:
2. Wondering what you should do as an employer? Visit:
3. Are you struggling with EI? But you may still qualify through other programs. To know more, visit:
4. For EI Sickness Benefits visit:
John Rustad’s office provided the Omineca Express with another resource, called Information for Workers related to COVID-19. These steps provide direction to workers dealing with COVID-19.
Laid Off Due to Work Closures?
- Apply for regular EI benefits
- You will need 700 work hours in last year
- You will need a ROE saying you’ve been laid off from your employer to get benefits
- There is a 1-week wait period (so you will not be paid for 1 week)
- Apply online: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei.html
- Call 1-800-206-7218 for more info.
Unable to work due to self-quarantine
- Apply for EI Sickness benefits
- You will need 600 work hours in last year
- You do not need a ROE or sick note to qualify
- The 1-week wait period has been waived
- Apply online: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei.html
- Call 1-833-381-2725 for more info.
Laid off and ineligible for EI?
- Apply for the Emergency Support Benefit
- Amounts and eligibility has not yet been announced
- Applications will be available in April, via CRA MyAccount, My Service Canada Account, and a yet to be released toll-free number.
Self-Quarantined & Ineligible for EI?
- Apply for the Emergency Care Benefit for workers not eligible for EI (including self-employed) who are sick with COVID-19, quarantined, or taking care of a family member with COVID-19.
- Up to 15 weeks of benefits, up to $900 bi-weekly.
- Applications will be available in April, via CRA MyAccount, My Service Canada Account, and is yet to be released toll-free number.
Unable to work due to school closures?
- Parents with children who require care due to school closures can apply for the Emergency Care Benefit.
- 15 weeks of benefits, up to $900 bi-weekly.
- Applications will be available in April via CRA MyAccount, My Service Canada Account, and a yet to be released toll-free number.
Do I qualify for worksafe benefits?
- WorkSafe benefits are not available for preventative measures or non-work related exposure.
- Only file a claim for COVID-19 virus infection contracted through work-related exposure.
- Call 1-888-967-5377 for more info.
Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
