Two of the three grizzly cubs that were relocated to Smithers after their mother was killed (Caitlin Thompson photo)

Bella Coola residents urged to secure attractants after two sow grizzlies killed

One sow was a mother to three cubs of the year, which have been transported to Smithers

Bella Coola Valley residents are being asked to be vigilant about removing bear attractants from their properties such as garbage and recycling after two grizzly bears were killed by the Conservation Officer Service in recent weeks.

“It’s a very vulnerable time for bears,” said Hana Anderson, a conservation officer in the Bella Coola Valley.

Anderson said up until now it has been a very good year in the valley, meaning they had few problem bear calls this year compared to 2019, until last week.

An older, underweight sow without cubs was the first grizzly bear to be destroyed by officers this year on Oct. 16 after it became a public safety concern. Anderson said the bear displayed habituated behaviour.

“She persistently pushed in and wouldn’t leave a yard after a large amount of effort right near a daycare and a school,” Anderson said.

“We tried as much as we could to make her go away and it just wasn’t working so, due to the public safety risk, she was destroyed, unfortunately.”

Anderson believed the grizzly was attracted to recycling in the area.

The next day, the COS received another bear complaint; this time the call was about a sow grizzly with three healthy cubs that was charging at and hitting the side of a house early Saturday morning, Oct. 17.

Anderson said she initially hazed the animal with lights and sound and was driving away from the bear when it turned around and charged the back of the COS truck and sustained fatal injuries.

“I have never seen anything like that before, I did not expect that at all. It was pretty sad,” Anderson said of the situation, which forced COS to euthanize the injured bear. “It is very unusual behaviour for a grizzly bear to charge at and hit the side of a house and then to do that to a vehicle.”

There were attractants in the area, she noted.

The grizzly, which was not known to officers, appeared healthy. It is unknown why the bear showed heightened aggression.

The three cubs — two females and one male — were captured by officers and have since been taken by the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers where they will be cared for and released back in to the Bella Coola area next year.

Not managing attractants is always a safety concern, Anderson said.

“People could get hurt and the bears could get hurt,” she said, urging residents to secure garbage and recycling.

“We’ve got another month and a half where we should expect bears are going to be out looking for food.”

Angelika Langen of Northern Lights Wildlife Society said the cubs transported well without concern and are now starting to calm down and eat well.

Since 1996 the shelter has received 12 grizzly bears (an all-time high was 2010, when the shelter received five grizzly bears) and seven black bears from Bella Coola.

The last time the shelter received this many grizzly cubs was in 2018; the story was very similar.

READ MORE: Three grizzly cubs moved to Northern Lights rehab centre after sow destroyed

“It is normal to get less black bears out of areas with a large grizzly population as there are less black bears present. We see that in other regions too,” explained Langen. “As you can see our relationship with the Bella Coola officials has resulted in better use of rehabilitation options in the past 10 years. In our first 20 years of operation they used it only once.

“We released our first grizzly bear cubs in 2008. Since then we have released a total of 21 cubs and have had no issues with these bears whatsoever,” said Langen.

Bella Coola

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters returning from U.S. test positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

The sow, which had gotten into household attractants, was destroyed after it showed aggressive behaviour (Caitlin Thompson photo)
Bella Coola residents urged to secure attractants after two sow grizzlies killed

One sow was a mother to three cubs of the year, which have been transported to Smithers

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 after being deployed to California are staying in Richmond, B.C. at a quarantine facility. (BC Wildfire Service file photo)
16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters returning from U.S. test positive for COVID-19

They are all quarantining in Richmond, B.C.

Chief Joe Alphonse, tribal chairman of the Tsilhqot’in Nation is pictured at Farwell Canyon, B.C. Friday, Oct. 24, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Tsilhqot’in Nation honours war chiefs with virtual celebration

Current chiefs provide video messages on Lhats’asʔin Memorial Day

Troy McMillan was flown to a Vancouver hospital Oct. 18 after falling into the boards while playing hockey Oct. 11. (Submitted Photo)
Quesnel family “overwhelmed” by support after hockey injury

Troy McMillan is fighting for his life after tumbling into the boards Oct. 11

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health sees 31 new cases of COVID-19 over record-breaking weekend

Eighty-six cases remain active and one person is hospitalized with the virus

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pxfuel)
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Andrew Wilkinson stepping down as B.C. Liberal leader

Will stay on until the next party leader is chosen

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

VicPD and B.C. Conservation Officer Service teamed up to free two bucks who were entangled in a fishing net and dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them. (VicPD)
VIDEO: Police, B.C. Conservation help two bucks caught in one fishing net

Bucks were also dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them

A heavy police presence was spotted in Lumby, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Facebook)
Police situation leads to ‘hold and secure’ at North Okanagan school

Police call for social media blackout in ongoing incident

“We have to make a call out to address this now so our people don’t have to feel fearful,” said Tribal Chief Mina Holmes. (Carrier Sekani Tribal Council Facebook photo)
Carrier Sekani Tribal Council seeks Indigenous-led task force in northern B.C. hospitals

Request made in an open letter to federal minister Carolyn Bennett

Most Read