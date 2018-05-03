Residents of Upper Mud River Road southwest of PG put on evacuation alert

Almost 40 properties southwest of Prince George have been put on evacuation alert this afternoon (May 3) due to flooding and high water.

The 39 affected properties are located on Upper Mud River Road in the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George.

Residents are being asked to prepare for evacuation and to take precautions to prevent damage to their homes.

For more information on emergency preparedness visit the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George website at www.rdffg.bc.ca or call 1-800-667-1959.

