Assembly of First Nations former chief Phil Fontaine, center, stands outside St. Peter’s Square at the end of a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Residential school survivors met with Roman Catholic bishops today to discuss what they expect from Pope Francis’ visit to Canada next month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Medichini

Assembly of First Nations former chief Phil Fontaine, center, stands outside St. Peter’s Square at the end of a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Residential school survivors met with Roman Catholic bishops today to discuss what they expect from Pope Francis’ visit to Canada next month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Medichini

Residential school survivors tell bishops their expectations of Pope Francis’s visit

Group of residential school survivors wants the papal visit expanded to more locations

Residential school survivors met with Roman Catholic bishops today to discuss what they expect from Pope Francis’s visit to Canada next month.

The meeting followed two days of talks among some members of the National Indian Residential School Circle of Survivors about the visit and reconciliation with the church.

Ken Young, the former Assembly of First Nations regional chief for Manitoba, says he was satisfied with the Pope’s apology for the church’s role in residential schools in Rome earlier this year.

Young says he has hope the pontiff will also say the right thing when he comes to Canada.

The group of residential school survivors wants the papal visit expanded to more locations beyond the scheduled stops in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during the trip from July 24 to July 29.

Richard Smith, the archbishop of Edmonton, says the bishops of Canada are committed to work with survivors and all Indigenous people during the visit and moving forward.

RELATED: Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous delegates for Canada’s residential schools

IndigenousPope Francisresidential schools

Previous story
B.C. pledges $740,000 to help bolster deafblind community
Next story
International commission asks Canada to join probe of selenium flowing from B.C.

Just Posted

Former, long-time city councillor Surinderpal Rathor announced Wednesday, June 1, he is running for mayor and said he is ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Surinderpal Rathor to run for mayor of Williams Lake in 2022 election

Angel Emile. (RCMP handout)
Williams Lake RCMP ask public’s assistance locating missing 19-year-old woman

The city estimates the Williams Lake river valley will re-open, seen here in June 2022, to the public in Spring 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City ‘conservatively’ estimates Williams Lake river valley will reopen spring 2023

The Lakers Car Club in Williams Lake hosted what felt like a festival of cars from foreign to domestic and motorbikes to tough trucks and everything in between, Sunday, May 29, 2022 in downtown Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2022 Ballot Awards for Spring Roundup Lakers Car Club Show and Shine in Williams Lake