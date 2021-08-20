The site of the former St. Joseph Mission’s Residential School site near Williams Lake First Nation. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The site of the former St. Joseph Mission’s Residential School site near Williams Lake First Nation. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Residential school survivor walk departs from St. Joseph’s Mission site Friday, Aug. 20

The three-day walk will finish at the Esk’etemc arbour

A three-day walk gets underway this morning (Friday, Aug. 20) from the former site of St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. Residential school survivors will walk from the mission to Esk’etemc (Alkali Lake).

St. Joseph’s Mission became a residential school for Indigenous students in 1886 and closed in 1981.

Many children from Esk’etemc attended the school.

Ashley George is co-ordinating the Esk’etemc Bringing Our Children Home event and said the walk will follow the route elders have said many children used to run away from the school.

READ MORE: Esk’etemc reschedules residential school survivor walk to weekend of Aug. 20

“We heard from a couple of our elders on the reserve some of the ways that they did run over the mountain and where they would pop out at the other side,” George said.

“This is why our route changed from going through Williams Lake and going over the mountain because we wanted it to be for the elders and for their healing. So by us going the route they used to run away, it is them walking the same way they would walk when they ran away from St. Joseph’s Mission to get home.”

The event will begin at 9 a.m. with an opening drum song and the walkers will depart at 10 a.m.

From the mission site walkers will go toward Onward Ranch, then climb up a very rough road to go over the mountain.

“A few vehicles will be driving, but the majority of people will be walking and we recommend as little vehicles as possible on these roads,” George said, noting there will be water stations and portable toilet stations set up along the way.

The Williams Lake RCMP, Oceans and Fisheries Canada, and the Williams Lake Fire Department are all helping to keep everyone safe, she added.

On Friday the walkers will arrive at the Felker Lake Recreation site a cleansing ceremony, dinner, Lehel and cards and camping.

After breakfast on Saturday, and a welcome and opening, the walk will proceed toward 2 Mile Lake where there will be camping, dinner, bear dancers and dancing.

Sunday after breakfast, a welcome and opening drum song, the walk will proceed to the Esk’etemc arbor where there will be a feast at 3 p.m. and a celebration at 5 p.m.

George said as of Thursday, Aug. 19, there were 95 people registered for the walk and she anticipated more would show up to register early Friday.

READ MORE: Esk’etemc organizing walk/ride from St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School site


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First Nationsresidential schoolsWilliams Lake

Previous story
B.C. Afghan-Canadians looking to help after fall of Kabul

Just Posted

Ashley George holds up the map showing the route walkers will take this weekend from the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School site to Esk’etemc (Alkali Lake). (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Residential school survivor walk departs from St. Joseph’s Mission site Friday, Aug. 20

John (from left), Brad and Al Thorlakson of Vernon-based Tolko Industries gather at the Lavington Planer Mill where it all began for the company 65 years ago in 1956. (tolko.com)
Vernon-based lumber giant harvests 65 years

Baby bats, called pups, are born hairless, but soon grow fur, begin to fly, and may end up in surprising places. Always wear thick gloves if you need to move a grounded bat. Photo: Okanagan Bat Project
Mid-summer perfect time to observe bats in nature around the Cariboo Chilcotin

Phillip Tallio was just 17 when he was convicted of murder in 1983 (file photo)
Phillip Tallio loses appeal of 1983 conviction for murder of toddler cousin