Terra Ridge Arnie Zimmerman addresses city council at the regular meeting Tuesday, April 26. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Resident request to move stop sign approved by Williams Lake city council

‘It’s very difficult to stop on the hill in the winter’: Terra Ridge resident Arnie Zimmeran

A request to relocate a stop sign in Williams Lake has been approved by city council.

The stop sign will be moved from the low side of Terra Road and installed on the top and bottom of Wotzke Drive and Terra Road for better driver safety.

Terra Ridge resident Arnie Zimmerman made the request on behalf of residents living in the area during the regular council meeting Tuesday, April 26.

“In the winter having to stop at the stop sign on a hill is difficult for vehicles that are not four-wheel drive,” Zimmerman told council. “Even the city busses have a difficult time and are getting stuck at that stop sign in the winter.”

Zimmerman said there are 80 units at Terra Ridge complex and only 10 residents on Wotzke Drive so that means very little traffic is driven on Wotzke Drive.

Coun. Craig Smith asked if there would signs installed indicating the “new” change and was told there would be.

In his report to council, Rob Warnock, director of municipal services estimated the only cost to the city will be for staff to remove one sign and put up two new stop signs by two staff for approximately one hour.

Warnock said he met with Zimmerman at the end of March to discuss his the proposed changes.


The stop sign would be moved from the lower side of Terra Road and one would be installed at the top and bottom of Wotzke Drive and Terra Road. (City of Williams Lake image)

The stop sign would be moved from the lower side of Terra Road and one would be installed at the top and bottom of Wotzke Drive and Terra Road. (City of Williams Lake image)

Resident request to move stop sign approved by Williams Lake city council

