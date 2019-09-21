Kelowna RCMP received a report of a duffle bag found in the back alley of Lawrence Avenue near Burtch Road on Thursday afternoon. A nearby resident observed the bag on the ground and upon investigating its contents, located what appeared to be a sawed-off shot gun. (File Photo)

Resident finds loaded shotgun inside a duffle bag in Kelowna alleyway

RCMP seized a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, clothing and other items

Kelowna RCMP say a duffle bag was found containing a loaded firearm in an alleyway on Thursday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., RCMP recieved a report about the suspicious bag. A resident checked the bag and found what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun.

“Frontline officers attended the location and seized the modified and loaded 12-gauge shotgun, along with ammunition and other items,” Const. Lesley Smith said in a news release Friday.

The gun has been sent for further forensic testing in hopes of identifying the owner and look for links to other related crimes.

Police are asking anyone who may have information pertaining to this found property or can identify a possible suspect associated to the dark shoulder bag and its contents, to contact the Kelowna RCMP, or to remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers.

