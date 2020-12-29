Resident at Williams Lake Seniors Village tests positive for COVID-19

Families are being notified of a positive COVID-19 case at the Williams Lake Seniors Village.

Retirement Concepts confirmed a resident living in the eagle view unit had tested positive on Monday, Dec. 28.

“As a result of this, we have been declared an outbreak by the health authorities,” Retirement Concepts said in a letter posted on its website.

The dining room has been closed, and residents at the facility, which provides all levels of care, including independent living, assisted living and complex care have been asked to isolate themselves in their rooms where meals will be provided by tray service.

By grouping staff into cohorts, staff will care for the same small group of residents.

All family visitations are canceled, and activities have been put on pause.

“We are well prepared to look after this situation as we have been involved in COVID-19 drills and preparedness programs since early in the pandemic,” Retirement Concepts said.

“We have put into action a number of protocols, with the goal of protecting our residents as best we can.”

