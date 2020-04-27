Researchers scramble to inform doctors of COVID-19 risk to LGBTQ

People who identify as LGBTQ already face inequities in the health-care system

A group of researchers at the University of Toronto are rapidly trying to educate health-care workers about the barriers LGBTQ people face to accessing care during the COVID-19 crisis.

The research group had already been developing a curriculum to address inequities in the health-care system for people who identify as LGBTQ.

Now they’re trying to adapt it quickly and get it into the hands of doctors working on the front lines of the pandemic.

Researcher Miranda Schreiber says people who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender are at greater risk from the viral outbreak because of societal discrimination and gaps in the health-care system that already impact their care.

She says those gaps are worse for racial minorities who also identify as LGBTQ.

She says it’s vital all doctors understand the obstacles, so sexual and gender minorities don’t suffer disproportionately from COVID-19.

READ MORE: ‘Stronger Together’ special raises over $6 million for Food Banks Canada

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLGBTQ

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gift card program helps support Love Northern BC businesses amid pandemic
Next story
RCMP looking for Quesnel man, who is awaiting trial for serious assault

Just Posted

RCMP looking for Quesnel man, who is awaiting trial for serious assault

Police say Kelly Gerk may be in the Quesnel or Prince George area after leaving treatment centre

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

City of Williams Lake: Residents urged to continue reducing water use

City releases more information around river valley situation

BC SPCA offering support to pet owners with homes threatened by flooding in Williams Lake area

Anyone needing assistance is ask to call the centre at 1-855-622-7722

Out of control: High water volume wreaking havoc on Williams Lake sewer system

City asks residents to moderate water usage as broken line spills partially treated effluent

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

‘We don’t have a date’: Some B.C. kids might return to school before summer, but focus is on fall

Children of essential workers will be prioritized, Dr. Henry said

Gift card program helps support Love Northern BC businesses amid pandemic

Gift card purchases will provide cash flow for small businesses hit by closures and curtailments

Infant killed in crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

‘Enough is enough’: Haida Gwaii rallies to send non-resident ferry traffic back to terminal

Leaders, locals gathered at terminal and near Haida Heritage Centre; no non-residents were on board

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

Most Read