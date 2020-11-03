100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)

Rescued bald eagle that came to life in 100 Mile man’s car dies

Raptor suffered from lead poisoning and being hit by a car.

A rescued bald eagle who made headlines after coming to life in the back of a 100 Mile man’s van has died.

Rob Hope, raptor care manager, for the OWL Rehabilitation Centre in Delta, confirmed Tuesday that the eagle had “passed away” after nearly two weeks at the facility. Blood tests had shown the raptor suffered from lead poisoning and he was being treated for medication to reverse some of the effects.

“He was lead poisoned as well as hit by a car so he had a double whammy,” Hope said.

Hope said the eagle “may have been looking for an easy meal” close to the road when it got struck by a car on Highway 97 and was found by the passing motorist. Thinking it was dead, the motorist put the eagle in his van, intending to deliver it to 100 Mile House Conservation Officer Joel Kline.

“He was lethargic probably. When they ingest lead it messes with their brains,” Hope said.

The eagle gave the motorist a fright when it woke up and start flapping around in the van. The driver immediately pulled into the RCMP detachment and met an officer coming on duty, who took some photos of the bird and contacted Kline who had airlifted to the Delta rehabilitation facility.

Lead poisoning is common in eagles because of their scavenging nature. Many of them can ingest lead fragments from spent bullets in the gut piles left behind from moose or deer kills, Hope said. They can also ingest lead from ducks or fish, such as Rainbow trout, which may have swallowed lead sinkers from fishing lines.

“A piece of lead the size of a grain of rice will eventually kill an eagle,” Hope said. “There are a bunch of ways of them getting it. It’s sort of a battlefront for us.”

The RCMP reminds the public to be cautious about approaching any wild animal that appears to be deceased on the highway. Contact the Conservation Office hotline at 1-877-855-3222 or contact the local RCMP Detachment prior to approaching the animal.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A picture of the bald eagle in the backseat of the minivan it woke up in. (Photo submitted)

A picture of the bald eagle in the backseat of the minivan it woke up in. (Photo submitted)

An irate bald eagle glares at the photographer after being placed in the kennel by conservation officer Joel Kline. (Photo submitted)

An irate bald eagle glares at the photographer after being placed in the kennel by conservation officer Joel Kline. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Canada ready to help citizens in U.S. in case of post-election disruption: Freeland
Next story
‘Fundamentally bizarre’: Edmonton woman who drove SUV into mother won’t go to prison

Just Posted

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in 100 Mile man’s car dies

Raptor suffered from lead poisoning and being hit by a car.

The Dog Creek Road slide as seen from above has advanced about 200 feet in the last two years say local residents. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘Gentle creep’ landslide continues to cause problems on Dog Creek Road

Debris being removed again this week

A landslide at the back of Frizzi Road has resulted in an evacuation order for three industrial properties. (Scott Peterson photo)
Williams Lake landslide ‘severely’ impacts three Frizzi Road properties

Businesses remain under evacuation order

The Rudy Johnson Bridge remains closed due to a mudslide nearby. (Penny Gentles photo)
Mudslide closes road at Rudy Johnson Bridge north west of Williams Lake

Mudslide is between Buckskin Road and Stack Valley Road

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
36 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health since Friday

The total number of cases in the region is now at 777

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wears a mask as she waits to answer questions as an update is provided during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

World Health Organization recommended wearing filtered, three-layer masks as early as June 12

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Rena Phillips visits her husband Frank at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. seniors worry more about death from loneliness than COVID-19

More visits allowed than most people think under pandemic restrictions

University of British Columbia student Stephanie Hale, 22, poses for photograph in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, October 20, 2016. Hale has filed a complaint with B.C.’s Human Rights Tribunal alleging the university failed to take action after she reported a sexual assault, leading her to struggle in class and take indefinite medical leave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett
B.C. Supreme Court to decide if human rights complaint against UBC Okanagan stands

Former student who alleges the school mishandled her sexual assault complaint

Most Read