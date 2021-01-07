Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)

Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from Jun. 6 crash

The fate of the crew is still unknown according to a Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigation into a plane crash last year over the Fraser River in Maple Ridge.

On Jun. 6, a Cessna 172M aircraft operated by the International Flight Centre was conducting a local training flight from Boundary Bay Airport with a student and a flight instructor on board.

Just after 1 p.m., the aircraft disappeared from radar over the Fraser River near Maple Ridge where the Transportation Safety Board, (TSB), says it collided with a power line. The aircraft was last recorded travelling eastbound at an altitude of 200 feet with an airspeed of 80 knots or the equivalent of 148 km/h.

No remnants of the aircraft have been found, and the fate of the crew is unknown.

READ MORE: Missing plane linked to reported plane crash in Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

A witness at the time told RCMP Cpl Chris Manseau they saw a small plane crash into the river. Later that same day there was a report from Boundary Bay Airport advising that a small plane containing two people was overdue.

Cpl. Manseau confirmed the overdue plane was similar in size and colour to the one the witness saw crashing into the Fraser. He also confirmed the initial flight plan submitted by the pilot did not take the plane over the river where the crash was reported.

The TSB is in the final phase of its investigation.

Dan Clarke is the lead investigator into the crash.

He joined the TSB’s Air Investigations Branch as a senior technical investigator in the Pacific Region in 2018. During his career, Clarke worked as an aircraft maintenance engineer and has several years experience as a quality assurance manager. Before joining the TSB, he worked for Transport Canada’s Civil Aviation Branch for nine years.

In general there are three phases to a TSB investigation. The first is a field phase where a team of investigators examine the site and wreckage. They interview witnesses and collect information.

The second phase is the examination and analysis phase where the TSB reviews pertinent records, tests components of the wreckage in the lab, determines the sequence of events and identifies safety deficiencies. When safety deficiencies are suspected or confirmed, the TSB advises the appropriate authority without waiting until publication of the final report.

READ MORE: Search for plane in Fraser River continues five days after crash

The final phase is the report phase, which is where this investigation is at. This is where a confidential draft report is approved by the board and sent to persons and corporations who are directly concerned by the report. They then have the opportunity to dispute or correct information they believe to be incorrect.

The board considers all representations before approving the final report, which is subsequently released to the public.

This investigation is a class 4 which will be limited in scope. The final report may contain limited analysis but will not contain findings or recommendations. Class 4 investigations are generally completed within 220 days, explained the TSB.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

BC Coroners Service and RCMP have been asked for updates on their respective investigations.

• More to follow when information becomes available.


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maple RidgePlane crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman faces charges in relation to December stabbing in Williams Lake
Next story
OUR HOMETOWN: Veterans and community, Bonnie O’Neill a passionate volunteer

Just Posted

Williams Lake Provincial Court. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Woman faces charges in relation to December stabbing in Williams Lake

Ashley Pruden’s next court date is March 3, 2021

“There is nothing better than being recognized by your branch for all of your hours of volunteering,” said Bonnie O’Neill who was recently honored with a life membership by the Royal Canadian Legion. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
OUR HOMETOWN: Veterans and community, Bonnie O’Neill a passionate volunteer

O’Neill awarded life membership in Royal Canadian Legion

Salvation Army Corps Captains Tatiana and Sergii Kachanov arrived in Williams Lake on Aug. 13, replacing Lieutenants Dawn and Geoff Butt who are now stationed in Prince Rupert. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake residents dig deep for Salvation Army this Christmas

More than $173,000 donated

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
UPDATE: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Canim Lake Band

Two positive cases confirmed

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A total of 785 cases remain active and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from Jun. 6 crash

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Financial literacy and credit counsellor Pamela George is shown in her home office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Saving a six-month buffer is important to start building that rainy-day cushion

A tiny home stolen from a Fraser Canyon property south of Boston Bar has been recovered 100 kilometres north in Lillooet. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Tiny home stolen off property near Lower Mainland found 1 week later in Lillooet

Theives used U-Haul truck to steal tiny home, riding lawnmower and more from property south of Boston Bar

A sign at the entrance to Ty-Histanis asks visitors to stay out of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Westerly file photo)
‘A historic time’: 18 remote First Nations communities in B.C. get COVID-19 vaccine

25,000 doses delivered in first wave

People gather on Jan. 10, 2020, at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg for a vigil organized by the University of Manitoba Iranian Students Association (UMISA) for the Winnipeg victims killed in a plane crash in Iran. Victims from left to right are: Forough Khadem, Bahareh Hajesfandiari (41) Anisa Sadeghi (10) and Mohammad Sadeghi, Amir Hossein Ghorbani (21), Farzaneh Naderi (38) and Noojan Sadr (11), Amirhossien Ghasemi (32), Farhad Niknam (44), and Mojgan Daneshmand, Pedram Mousavi, Daria Mousavi (14) and Dorina Mousavi (9). THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Out of this mess:’ A look at some of the lives lost in the downing of Flight PS752

There were at least 55 Canadians on board and more than 100 passengers had ties to Canada

DC National Guard stands outside a mostly quiet Capitol, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington, as workers place security fencing in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo
In wake of chaotic day on Capitol Hill, talk turns to expediting Donald Trump’s exit

Overnight Congress ultimately certified Joe Biden as U.S. president-elect

Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain on Dec. 28, 2020. (Screenshot)
Friend or Foe: Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain

‘It was almost like an inspection. He went to check a couple bags’

Most Read