Report of missing man leads RCMP to Merritt plane crash

The man’s current condition is unknown

Merritt RCMP found a missing man in a plane wreck on the runway of the Merritt Airport early Monday morning.

According to police, an initial investigation led a frontline officer to the Merritt Airport, where he discovered the wreckage of a small white and green plane on the tarmac shortly after midnight.

Police said the officer located the man trapped inside the aircraft and called the Merritt Fire Department and B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Emergency crews then extricated the pilot, who is in his 60s, and rushed him to the hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The RCMP has notified Transport Canada officials of the incident. RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said the initial call came from a concerned family member who told police he was due to come home but haven’t yet.

“When we arrived at the airport, that was when we found the man trapped inside his plane,” O’Donaghey said.

“The investigation into what factors led to this incident is in its very early stages. RCMP will continue to support Transport Canada who is also investigating.”

The City of Merritt’s chief administrative officer Scott Hildebrand said all they knew was the gentleman was a new resident in the area.

“He just brought his plane in by trailer over the weekend, but we don’t know what happened from there,” Hildebrand said.

He added the airfield is self-managed by the pilots, which means they can come and go whenever they want.

“They can fly in and out whenever they please, they just have to communicate their flights to Nav Canada.”

But according to Nav Canada, they don’t have any information on the man’s flight.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada didn’t immediately return a call from Black Press Media.

If you witnessed the incident, you are asked to contact the Merritt detachment at 250-378-4262.

READ: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: 33 pipeline protesters arrested while blocking Vancouver ports

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Vigilance required

“Will it be safe?” is the question plaguing us these days whenever we leave our vehicles unattended

DOWN TO EARTH: How lucky are we?

We should consider ourselves lucky that we can bring snack wrappers and Styrofoam to recycling

PHOTOS: Champions crowned at Williams Lake Curling Club’s annual Joint Bonspiel

A, B, C event winners in both men’s and women’s divisions

Differently-Abled Youth Soccer ready to kick into first season

“Talking to other parents in town, they found limited services or lengthy waiting lists”

RANCH MUSINGS: Inclusiveness in ranching and agriculture

At that meeting, we will be releasing a strategic plan to guide us as we struggle

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship

Report of missing man leads RCMP to Merritt plane crash

The man’s current condition is unknown

UPDATE: 33 pipeline protesters arrested while blocking Vancouver ports

The protesters are acting in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Horgan says NDP to highlight ‘what we’ve done, where we’re going’ this month

Politicians return to B.C.’s legislature Tuesday for the speech from the throne

Canada ready to offer more help to China amid coronavirus outbreak, Trudeau says

Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild, but the respiratory illness can be deadly in some people

Princess Cruises confirms new Canadian coronavirus case aboard Diamond Princess

Seven cases of the virus have also been diagnosed in Canada, four in British Columbia and three in Ontario

Pipeline protesters served with injunction for blocking Vancouver ports

Coastal GasLink protesters ordered to stop blockading access points in Vancouver and Delta

Abbotsford golfer Nick Taylor wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Second PGA Tour victory means spot in 2020 Masters

Most Read