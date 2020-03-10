A wood fibre gasification project to create renewable natural gas is being proposed for Williams Lake that could potentially co-locate at the Atlantic Power Corp. site. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Renewable natural gas project proposed for Williams Lake

If developed the facility would use a wood fibre processing model developed in Sweden

A wood fibre processing plant that would produce renewable natural gas (RNG) is being proposed for Williams Lake.

Mayor Walt Cobb announced the project at the regular meeting Tuesday, March 10, saying if it is built it would be the first of its kind in North America.

“It will turn wood into natural gas to go right in the gas line,” Cobb said. “It doesn’t need any other processing. The residual is basically sand and there’s so little left through this process that has been demonstrated to us.”

Cobb saidFortis BC has committed to developing more RNG projects and the potential to provide natural gas to Williams Lake from a sustainable energy source is something the City is interested in pursuing.

“The work that we have undertaken so far demonstrates that the City can have an active role in both creating the investment climate and fostering the partnerships necessary to move a project such as this along to the development stage,” Cobb said.

He praised the City’s economic development officer Beth Veenkamp for her work on the project with the proponent Transition Energy Inc., Fortis BC, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources and Economic Development and Atlantic Power Corporation.

If developed, the facility could potentially be co-located at the existing Atlantic Power Corp. biomass-fired generating facility site on Mackenzie Avenue North, Cobb said.

Read more: Atlantic Power gets new 10-year energy purchase agreement with BC Hydro

Veenkamp said a representative from Transition Energy Inc. made a cold call to the City in May 2019 and explained the project.

“I thought it would be a good business-to-business relationship with Atlantic Power, introduced them and we started running with it,” Veenkamp said.

Nick Galotti, SVP of Operations for Atlantic Power, stated in a press release the project is interesting and could have great potential as the fibre supply situation in the Williams Lake area become clearer.

“Finding new ways to be good stewards of the environment and our limited natural resources is something that has always been on our radar,” Galotti stated. “We appreciate that the City of Williams Lake staff are actively working to keep our site in Williams Lake viable well into the future.”

Cobb said it would not cost to the City anything other than Veenkamp’s time and Veenkamp said the City’s part will be to support the developer in accessing green technology grants that might be available.

“The developer is also going to have a publicly-traded company in the next couple of weeks and will be raising capital as well,” Veenkamp said.

Renewable natural gas projects that exist in B.C. in places like the Lower Mainland are usually associated with landfills, Veenkamp explained.

“In rural communities, like ours, we are never going to have that amount of waste to pursue projects like that so this is why this one is very unique because it is a process based on the GoBiGas Plant in Sweden where they have been using wood fibre to get renewable natural gas,” Veenkamp said. “It’s a real opportunity for Northern rural communities to tap into something like this.”

Coun. Scott Nelson said the project could be a ‘huge catalyst’ in helping the community diversify its economy.

“Through the mayor’s office we aggressively went after long-term commitments for fibre supply with the ministry of forests, and pulled all the key partners together,” Nelson said. “It’s unique opportunity for Williams Lake and a template for the province of B.C.”

Read more: COLUMNS: The evolution of wood fibre flow in B.C.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liquefied petroleum gas was aboard recently derailed train in northern B.C.: TSB

Just Posted

Renewable natural gas project proposed for Williams Lake

If developed the facility would use a wood fibre processing model developed in Sweden

Do you have what it takes to be the next Stampede Queen?

Applications for the 2020 Williams Lake Stampede Queen are being accepted now

Spring flooding a risk as Bella Coola snowpack at 36% above normal

Weather in the next few months will determine flood conditions

South Cariboo police report: Tires come off RV and hit oncoming traffic near Lac la Hache

Weekly police report provided by 100 Mile RCMP

UPDATE: Windmill Crescent home in Williams Lake focus of police investigation

Insp. Jeff Pelley said there is no risk to the public in relation to the incident

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

B.C. man arrested, Mountie hurt after string of vehicle thefts ends in police chase

Two police cars rammed as officers pursued suspect

One B.C. man’s descent into addiction, and the long road to recovery

This is part 1 of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Most Read