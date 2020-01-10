Reminder that School District 27 buses won’t run at -32 C

Cold weather spell expected

Ahead of plummeting temperatures next week, School District 27 officials are reminding area residents of the policy in place.

Parents must exercise discretion as to whether or not students should be sent to school when temperatures are low and conditions are hazardous, according to the policy, adding that responsibility for such decisions cannot rest with the supervisor, the bus driver or the Board.

Busses won’t operate in Williams Lake if the temperature is -32 degrees Celcius or colder at the Williams Lake Airport and the same goes for busses in the 100 Mile House area if the temperature is -32 C or lower at the 100 Mile House Bus garage. That also applies to busses in the West Chilcotin area.

“Cancellation of school buses will be determined by the Manager of Facilities and Transportation after notifying the Superintendent and the cancellation will be broadcast on the local radio station and telephoned to each school.”

Furthermore, if bus drivers feel they can not operate safely, they are expected to contact their supervisor. The policy notes that barring any unforeseen issues resulting from cold temperatures, schools are expected to be open.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to drop starting on Sunday with a low of -31 C overnight in 100 Mile House and -30 C in Williams Lake.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

