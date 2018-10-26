Remembrance period starts today with the traditional pinning of a Poppy

The Poppy should be worn with respect on the left side, over the heart

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb and Royal Canadian Legion President Joyce Norberg kick off this year’s poppy campaign which leads up to the observation of Remembrance Day Nov. 11. Angie Mindus photo

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 President Joyce Norberg has signalled the start of the Remembrance period with the traditional pinning of a Poppy on Mayor Walt Cobb.

The lapel Poppy should be worn on the left side, over the heart, during the Remembrance period from the last Friday in October until November 11.

Norberg said volunteers won’t be getting Poppies out to Williams Lake businesses until Monday, however, they will be available by donation prior to that at the Legion at 385 Barnard Street.

While Poppies are always free, the Royal Canadian Legion gratefully accepts donations to the Poppy Fund, which directly supports local veterans and their families in need.

Norberg said she is proud of the work the Legion does for veterans and their dependents in our area, including raising about $25,000 every year to give back to the community.

She encourages everyone to take time to remember the many sacrifices made for Canada.

“You have young men out there right now and young women that are fighting for our country. It is so important for you to remember what they’ve done to keep this country in the beautiful shape that it’s in. It’s just unbelievable — you can see it all over the world how beautiful Canada is.”

Armistice Day is on the 11th of November. It marks the ceasefire that ended World War One, at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918. A two-minute silence is held at 11 a.m. to remember the people who have died in war.

Every year the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 hosts Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake, which includes a ceremony in the Gibraltar Room starting at 9:30 a.m. followed by a procession led by the Colour Party to the Cenotaph at city hall where there is the laying of the wreaths and observation of two minutes of silence.

Following services, members host a potluck lunch at the Legion with refreshments, entertainment and comradeship.

Lest we forget.

Below are some interesting facts provided by the Royal Canadian Legion.

Wear a Poppy to Remember

Throughout the Remembrance period, we see Poppies worn with pride in every corner of our lives to honour our Veterans. The Royal Canadian Legion provides a Poppy Protocol to guide Canadians on appropriate and respectful wearing of the lapel Poppy. However, wearing a Poppy is a personal expression of Remembrance, and how someone chooses to wear a Poppy is always an individual choice.

How to wear a Poppy

The Poppy should be worn with respect on the left side, over the heart. The Legion’s lapel Poppy is a sacred symbol of Remembrance and should not be affixed with any pin that obstructs the Poppy. Many Legion Branches provide poppy keepers, clear plastic ends that can be attached to the back of the pin so as not to obscure the Poppy yet still keep it secure. Also available through some Branches is the Legion’s reusable black centre Poppy pin to affix your lapel Poppy.

When to wear a Poppy

The Legion encourages the wearing of Poppies during the Remembrance period from the last Friday in October until November 11 and also at funerals of Veterans, and for any commemorative event such as a memorial service, or the anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. As well, it is not inappropriate to wear a Poppy during other times to commemorate Fallen Veterans and it is an individual choice to do so.

How to remove a Poppy

Poppies may be worn throughout the Remembrance period, including in the evening after Remembrance Day Ceremony. Some choose to remove their Poppy at the end of the day on November 11. Some choose to remove their Poppy at the conclusion of the ceremony and place their Poppy on the cenotaph or on a wreath as a sign of respect. This has become a poignant tradition each year at the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa as thousands of Poppies are placed on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

When a Poppy is removed, it should be stored appropriately or it may be disposed of respectfully. We encourage anyone who finds a Poppy that has fallen to the ground to pick it up and brush it off so that it can be kept or disposed of respectfully.

The Poppy Campaign is very much a local initiative, conducted by Legion Branches in cities, towns and communities across the country. Donations collected during the Poppy Campaign are held in Trust at the branch level to directly support Veterans and their families within their community and to help ensure Canadians ‘never forget’. Learn more about how your donations help Veterans.

