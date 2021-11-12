A woman lays a wreath at the cenotaph in Hope on Remembrance Day. (Bill Dobbs photo)

A woman lays a wreath at the cenotaph in Hope on Remembrance Day. (Bill Dobbs photo)

Remembrance Day gatherings disrupted in British Columbia

Incidents in Kelowna and Kamloops mar Nov. 11 gatherings

A lawyer says he and his two young daughters left what he thought was a Remembrance Day ceremony In Kamloops after it turned out to be a protest against British Columbia’s vaccine mandate.

Jay Michi says he arrived at Riverside Park thinking he was attending the city’s official Remembrance Day ceremony.

But he realized he might have gone to the wrong event when a young man started reading a statement against the government’s vaccine policy before another man grabbed the microphone and used obscenities to complain about COVID-19 vaccines.

The event in Kamloops wasn’t the only such incident in B.C. on Remembrance Day.

Kelowna didn’t hold an official service, but the RCMP say they are investigating a disruption at the city’s cenotaph by up to 100 people on Remembrance Day.

Insp. Adam MacIntosh says when people choose to interrupt those observing Remembrance Day it “is a step too far.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Wall of Honour vandalized with COVID-19 graffiti on Remembrance Day in Cranbrook

Remembrance Dayvaccines

Previous story
B.C. partners with Lions football team to tackle racism in schools
Next story
COVID outbreak at Quesnel hospital declared over

Just Posted

Tsilhqot’in National Government tribal chair and Tl’etinqox Nits’il?in (Chief) Joe Alphonse. (Photo submitted)
TNG disappointed WLFN only wants Sécwepemc language on welcome sign

The fire reached its peak in the evening of Nov. 9. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel log yard fire extinguished

A COVID-19 outbreak GR Baker Memorial Hospital has been declared over. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
COVID outbreak at Quesnel hospital declared over

Kalli Campbell, Dallas Moe, Joelle Thurow, and Gabrielle Knox (left-right) show their vaccine passports while wearing masks and their volunteer aprons in preparation for the Medieval Market Nov. 20 and 21 at LCSS in Williams Lake. The event will require vaccine passports of patrons, vendors, and volunteers and follow Covid-regulations, limiting capacity to allow social distancing. (Kim Nowotny Photo - Lake City Secondary)
The Medieval Market Returns to Lake City Secondary in Williams Lake