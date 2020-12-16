Remediation order deadlines extended for Frizzi Road properties

City council has given Frizzi Road property owners an extension to Feb. 15, 2021 to remove materials from the edge of the embankment. The original remediation orders had Nov. 27 as the deadline to comply . (City of Williams Lake image)

Williams Lake city council has extended the Nov. 27 deadline for property owners to move equipment away from the embankment on Frizzi Road.

Earlier in November the city imposed remediation orders due to concern about further land slippage and erosion into the river valley.

Property owners will now have until Feb. 15, 2021 to move all inventory, accumulated materials and debris away from the crest of the slope to a distance of 15 or 25 metres as specified by each remediation order.

During the regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15, city council voted in favour of the extension.

Council also directed staff to provide status reports every two weeks to ensure the work to remove the materials continues.

“I think we have to keep their feet to the fire,” said Mayor Walt Cobb who wanted the deadline set for the end of January 2021.

Council also passed a motion to meet with the property owners to explore options to mitigate further slippage.

Additionally, council directed staff to inquire with CN Rail about the speed at which trains are going through the vicinity of Frizzi Road as several property owners raised concerns about vibrations caused by the trains.

Gail and Wyatt Bednarz, own 4005, 4007, 4009, and 4015 Frizzi Road, and joined the council meeting by phone, along with their lawyer Kevin Church.

“It’s an ongoing struggle for the Bednarz to comply,” said Church, who asked for the extension, noting the properties are subsiding and falling into the river.

Church said the ability for his clients to move things will depend on safety concerns.

“We are hoping that things freeze and firm up,” Church told council, noting Wyatt said that will make it easier. “He was down there last weekend and suddenly a four-feet crack opened up. If we get a bunch of rain and mild temperatures you are not going to see a bunch of work happening because it won’t be safe.”

Coun. Scott Nelson recognized the work the Bednarzs have done so far to haul material away and said he wasn’t opposed to extending the order.

Coun. Marnie Brenner said she was happy to hear things have been happening, that she appreciated the work that is being done and suggested the city contact CN.



