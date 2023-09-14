The city of Williams Lake intends to impose remedial action requirements on the property at 84 Oliver Street. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The city of Williams Lake intends to impose remedial action requirements on the property at 84 Oliver Street. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Remedial action order to be imposed on downtown Williams Lake property

A building on the property was destroyed by fire in 2019

Williams Lake city council has directed staff to impose remedial action on a downtown property where fire destroyed a building in 2019 in a vote of three-to-two.

While city staff sets the process in motion, the owners of the former Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge at the site, will be invited to attend a special meeting with council on Sept. 26 to discuss a remediation plan.

Under the community charter the owners will also have 14 days from receipt of the order to respond and may ask council to reconsider the remedial action requirements.

Staff entered the property on Aug. 31, 2023 to do a site inspection and told council during the regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12, the degradation of the fill that was placed at the property as a temporary solution is now a serious concern.

The footings of the Caribou Ski Source For Sports building are exposed adjacent to the vacant property and the city sidewalk and road are in danger of collapsing, said Reiner Nikolai, the city’s chief building official.

Chief administrative officer Gary Muraca said the owners came into city hall on Tuesday, Sept. 12 asking to meet.

“It was a very productive meeting,” he said.

Coun. Scott Nelson made a motion the item be deferred for two weeks so council could meet with the property owners before imposing the order.

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor voted in favour of deferring, while councillors Sheila Boehm, Jazmyn Lyons and Michael Moses voted against and defeated the motion.

Councillor Joan Flaspohler was absent from the meeting and Coun. Angie Delainey appeared by Zoom later because of a delayed flight.

Gary Deane, manager of planning and development, said it would be ideal to have the remediation completed before frost comes.

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams Lake Tribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

BusinessCity HallWilliams Lake

Love The Williams Lake Tribune?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. podcast dives into impact of drug crisis on tradespeople

Just Posted

Breanne and Owen Donaldson check out the haunted barn at the 44th Annual Harvest Fair where the theme was Halloween in September. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Entries almost double at 44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair

The city of Williams Lake intends to impose remedial action requirements on the property at 84 Oliver Street. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remedial action order to be imposed on downtown Williams Lake property

RCMP take action
Guns, drugs and money seized in Quesnel arrest after targetted attack

Steven Davis-Gosling of Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Williams Lake RCMP confirm Steven Davis-Gosling was found

Pop-up banner image