A 2010 red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was stolen in Williams Lake, last seen by the owner around midnight Monday, April 4. (Photo submitted)

Red Toyota Tacoma truck stolen in Williams Lake April 4

Owner said the truck was last seen at around midnight in Glendale area

A Williams Lake woman is asking the public to keep an eye out for her red Toyota Tacoma truck that was stolen.

Britany Methot said she last saw her truck around midnight on Monday, April 4 in the Glendale area.

The theft has been reported to the Williams Lake RCMP.

This is the second theft of a red truck in Williams Lake this week.

On Sunday, April 3, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue’s 2021 red rescue truck was stolen from the hall on Mackenzie Avenue, fully loaded with tools.

READ MORE: Search and rescue truck, tools stolen from Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8
Next story
Social factors make Indigenous people more vulnerable to COVID, says B.C. professor

Just Posted

A 2010 red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was stolen in Williams Lake, last seen by the owner around midnight Monday, April 4. (Photo submitted)
Red Toyota Tacoma truck stolen in Williams Lake April 4

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8

The Incredible Hulk (aka Matthias Westwick) and Winnie the Pooh (aka Annaka Westwick) were part of the team Disney Gone Bad, who came out on Friday night to Bowl for Kids’ Sake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Big Brothers and Big Sisters in Williams Lake fundraiser a striking success

The city of Williams Lake and BC Wildfire Service will be conducting prescribed burning to reduce wildfire risks in a 20-hectare area northeast of the Westridge Subdivision. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Prescribed burning planned in Williams Lake northeast of Westridge subdivision