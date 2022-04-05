Red Toyota Tacoma truck stolen in Williams Lake April 4

Owner said the truck was last seen at around midnight in Glendale area

A Williams Lake woman is asking the public to keep an eye out for her red Toyota Tacoma truck that was stolen.

Britany Methot said she last saw her truck around midnight on Monday, April 4 in the Glendale area.

The theft has been reported to the Williams Lake RCMP.

This is the second theft of a red truck in Williams Lake this week.

On Sunday, April 3, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue’s 2021 red rescue truck was stolen from the hall on Mackenzie Avenue, fully loaded with tools.

