RCMP’s role investigated after man suffers serious injuries following crash near Nimpo Lake

Thought to have left the scene, the injured driver wasn’t found until the next day

An investigation has been launched by B.C.’s police watchdog after a man sustained serious injuries following a vehicle crash near Anahim Lake two months ago.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC said information provided by the RCMP indicates that on Oct. 11, 2020 at approximately 5:45 p.m., police received a report of a motor vehicle incident about 15 kilometres east of Nimpo Lake on Highway 20. The caller indicated that the driver was walking around and did not appear to be injured. When officers arrived, they were reportedly unable to locate the driver.

The following day, when the RCMP was advised that the driver was missing, another search was commenced, and the man was located about 500 metres from the site of the motor vehicle incident. Emergency Health Services transported the man to a local area hospital for treatment.

On Dec. 3, the RCMP became aware that the driver may have sustained serious injuries, and the IIO was notified. The IIO will investigate to determine the extent of the man’s injuries and what role, if any, police may have played in the injuries.

The IIO is asking any person who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Chilcotin

