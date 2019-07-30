RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Police withdrew from York Landing as of Tuesday morning, as the chance of finding two B.C. fugitives in the small remote community grew bleaker.

RCMP and their military support will remain in northern Manitoba, which is the last known place that Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were spotted.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky remain on the loose seven days after they were declared homicide suspects. (RCMP)

The Port Alberni duo have been charged in the death of University of B.C. lecturer Leonard Dyck near Dease Lake on July 19. Their burned out car was found just a couple kilometres away from Dyck’s body.

McLeod and Schmegelsky remain suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, two tourists shot dead near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

Police believe the suspects travelled east from northern B.C., and they have been spotted in Meadow Lake, Sask., Split Lake, Man. and dumped their car near the remote community of Gillam.

Authorities were unable to substantiate a sighting in York Landing on Sunday, despite a full-scale search of the town and the surrounding area.

Manitoba have not returned requests for comments on who the men seen in York Landing were, nor where they are focusing search efforts now.

