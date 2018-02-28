RCMP warn of disturbing phone calls being made to Lower Mainland women

Police say male caller tells women he’s installed video cameras in their homes and threatens them

Mounties are warning women about a series of threatening phone calls across the Lower Mainland.

RCMP said Wednesday they’ve received reports of several calls that began last year in which a man identifies the woman by name and address, and claims he is watching her through cameras he installed in her home. He demands she engage in sexually explicit conversation or her family members will be killed.

Police say there is no evidence yet that suggests the caller has installed the cameras.

“Some women employed at lingerie and swimwear stores have reported receiving calls at their workplace as well,” RCMP said.

Police believed the man is using some kind of app, software or website that changes the phone number coming in on the caller ID, also known as “spoofing.”

They also believe he is picking up information about the women through social media.

“If you believe that you may have been the recipient of one of these calls and have not already reported to police, we encourage you to do so now,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said.

RCMP are recommending the following safety tips for anyone who receives such a call:

Record the caller’s telephone number

Hang up and do not engage in conversation with the caller

Immediately report the incident to your local police

Block the number whenever and wherever possible

Use an unlisted name and number

