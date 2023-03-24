Chase RCMP vehicle damaged by homemade device that damages tires. (Black Press Media file photo)

Chase RCMP vehicle damaged by homemade device that damages tires. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP vehicle damaged in Shuswap by ‘homemade tire deflation device’

Chase police respond to report of stolen vehicles but none to be found

Chase RCMP responded to a call recently only to have their vehicle damaged by a device designed to deflate tires.

On March 17th, Chase RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle on CP Rail property near the Trans-Canada Highway, reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy. Police were told the area was being used to hide stolen vehicles.

“When police attended as requested, the police vehicle drove over a homemade tire deflation device that was hidden in a deep puddle. The tire deflation device was made of metal, with jagged teeth cut into it and it was welded in an ‘X’ shape. The welding appeared somewhat professional,” Kennedy said.

The police vehicle was damaged, putting it out of service for several days until repairs could be made, limiting the detachment’s ability to respond to calls.

“Of note, no suspicious vehicles were located at the CP Rail property,” he said.

