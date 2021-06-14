RCMP use tear gas, arrest one suspect during standoff in Williams Lake neighbourhood

Residents in the area of Midnight Drive and Atwood Place awoke to heavy police presence in the the neighbourhood early Sunday morning (June 13).

Witnesses say one man was arrested following an hours-long standoff that saw police fire tear gas into the back area of a residence on Atwood Place.

RCMP released a statement Monday morning regarding the incident, noting it began at about 3:50 a.m. when Williams Lake RCMP officers observed an individual known to police was seen in a residence with a long gun.

“An attempt was made to speak to the suspect, but he refused to come to the door. Other individuals were also observed to be in the house. Police established a perimeter and efforts were made negotiate with the occupants,” noted an RCMP spokesperson, adding several nearby residences were evacuate under an abundance of caution.

“The North District ERT was called in to assist. Some people eventually emerged from the residence and surrendered to police without incident but the suspect and others remained in the house. ERT deployed tear gas into the residence and the remaining occupants, and the suspect, exited and were taken into custody without incident.”

Police said no one was injured during the incident. The suspect was taken into custody and all other occupants were released.

(Photos submitted by Clint Walker)



