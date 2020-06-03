A suspect described as possibly being armed and dangerous has so far evaded police. (RCMP submitted photo)

RCMP urge Williams Lake residents to be cautious as suspect remains on the loose

Man seen speeding on Highway 97 fled from police after collided with RCMP vehicle

RCMP are warning residents in Williams Lake to be “observant and aware of where you are and your surroundings” after a suspect considered armed and dangerous evaded capture Tuesday evening, June 2 following a police pursuit.

“This remains a high priority investigation for the Williams Lake RCMP and the safety of our community is of the utmost importance,” said Staff Sgt. Del Byron of the Williams Lake RCMP.

Byron said at 2:21 p.m. Williams Lake RCMP received a report of an erratic driver in the Wildwood area.

A man, reported to be driving a red 2001 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Highway 97, was passing vehicles at high speeds in a dangerous manner on double solid lines with the presence of oncoming traffic.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle in the city, however, the suspect vehicle collided with a police vehicle and officers stopped the pursuit as the suspect fled along Highway 20 towards the Dog Creek Road area.

Byron said the Crime Reduction Unit set up surveillance and the suspect vehicle was located abandoned in a rural wooded area just outside the city.

Read More: Williams Lake RCMP suspend search overnight for suspect on the run

Tuesday evening police were situated at the start of Buckley Drive, just off Highway 20, about 13 minutes west of Williams Lake.

Police were unable locate the suspect despite the use of RCMP helicopter, police dog services, Alexis Creek RCMP and all-terrain vehicles searching the area, which included the transmission power lines that run parallel to a portion of Hodgson Road in a rural residential area.

As the events unfolded, police had asked public to remain indoors as they actively searched for the suspect Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“Police want to remind the public that the suspect has not been located and if you are out and about be observant and aware of where you are and your surroundings. If you see anything suspicious, immediately call 9-1-1.”

If you have any information on this you are asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

