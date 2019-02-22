RCMP trying to locate two men on outstanding warrants

Justin Tyler Pichoch and Gerald Isnardy are believed to be living in the Williams Lake area

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public’s assistance locating Justin Tyler Pichoch (left) and Gerald Isnardy. Photo submitted

Police are asking the public’s assistance locating two men on outstanding B.C.-wide warrants.

RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake Detachment, said Justin Tyler Pichoch and Gerald Isnardy are believed to be living in the Williams Lake area.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts they are encouraged to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestoppers.com.



news@wltribune.com

