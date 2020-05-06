RCMP: Truck parked near Horsefly/Likely Road intersection reported stolen

Public asked to keep look out for white, Ford F350 truck

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a vehicle stolen sometime Tuesday, May 5 from the pullout at the intersection of Likely Road and Horsefly Road.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said a white, Ford F350 truck was reported stolen Tuesday evening, after it was parked in the pullout from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Read More: Williams Lake RCMP honour Nova Scotia victims

The truck is described as having a light bar on the front bumper and four inch light pods on each mirror, B.C. license plate number LC8605.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Virtual sittings have MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons
Next story
Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Just Posted

Cariboo hearts together Facebook page connecting women, businesses during COVID-19

With more than 700 members, women are reaching to support each other

RCMP: Truck parked near Horsefly/Likely Road intersection reported stolen

Public asked to keep look out for white, Ford F350 truck

Quesnel RCMP asking for help finding missing man and two vehicles of interest

Louis Korkowski, 33, was last seen May 4 after 6 p.m. on the west side of Quesnel

Video: Missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls honoured in Williams Lake

A moment of silence was held at Herb Gardner Park on May 5 on the national day of awareness

Mental Health Week, May 4-10, urges Canadians to #getreal

CMHA Cariboo Chilcotin Branch continues to be busy during COVID-19

B.C. Premier John Horgan set to announce slow reopening of economy in pandemic

Many measures are expected to stay in place to stop COVID-19 spread

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Preliminary figures indicate that about one in 10 Canadian home owners have deferred mortgage payments

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book on germs re-released with coronavirus introduction

Provincial Health Officer wrote Soap and Water and Common Sense in 2009

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Virtual sittings have MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

Most Read