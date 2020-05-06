RCMP: Truck parked near Horsefly/Likely Road intersection reported stolen

Public asked to keep look out for white, Ford F350 truck

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a vehicle stolen sometime Tuesday, May 5 from the pullout at the intersection of Likely Road and Horsefly Road.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said a white, Ford F350 truck was reported stolen Tuesday evening, after it was parked in the pullout from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The truck is described as having a light bar on the front bumper and four inch light pods on each mirror, B.C. license plate number LC8605.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211.

RCMPWilliams Lake