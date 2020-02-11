An RCMP truck is pictured at the location of an RCMP exclusion zone at the 27 kilometre point of the Morice West Forest Service Road on the afternoon of Feb. 6. The exclusion zone is in place (meaning members of the public or media are not permitted to enter) while RCMP members carry out the enforcement of a B.C. Supreme Court injunction relating to the dispute between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and Coastal GasLink. Prior to this the location of the exclusion zone was an access control checkpoint. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

RCMP to wrap up court injunction action at ground zero of northern B.C. pipeline dispute

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

After facing heavy resistance from Wet’suwet’en and their supporters, RCMP say they have “wrapped up” its major operations related to the enforcement of a BC Supreme Court injunction in the dispute between Coastal GasLink and the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

READ MORE: 14 arrested during RCMP injunction enforcement appear in Smithers court

Seven more people were arrested on Monday as police continued to remove protesters from the Morice West Forest Service Road – the only route which connects Coastal Gaslink workers to its pipeline construction site. RCMP have been enforcing the injunction since late last week.

At least 28 people have been arrested as Mounties removed three encampments along the rural access road, reaching the final camp on Sunday.

“For approximately two hours, attempts were made to have the barricade gate opened by those who placed it there, and the court-ordered injunction was read to the individuals who were present at scene on the other side of the bridge past the barricade,” RCMP said in a news release Monday night.

“Coastal GasLink employees were able to remove the barricade gate from the Morice River Bridge, allowing both vehicles and foot traffic across the bridge.”

ALSO READ: B.C. legislature protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

The RCMP say the removal of the last obstructions along the access road concludes their “major enforcement operations” pertaining to the injunction.

Once Coastal GasLink officials have confirmed the road is safe and ready for full access, RCMP say the temporary exclusion zone and access control point the RCMP has put in place on the Morice West Forest Service Road will be removed.

“The RCMP will continue to monitor the Morice West Forest Service Road in order to ensure it remains open and free from obstructions.”

Coastal GasLink said in a statement it will give advanced notice of workers entering the access road for those who still remain at the Unist’ot’en healing centre.

“Coastal GasLink recognizes the benefits the Healing Center provides to members of the Wet’suwet’en community and will continue to support its operation by doing all we can to ensure the safety of those staying at the Center.”


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Reaper of death:’ Fearsome new dinosaur species discovered in Alberta
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Just Posted

Glen Arbor residents still evacuated after most recent sprinkler system failure

City’s building inspector said the damage this time around is ‘fairly’ extensive

COLUMNS: Using untapped solar resources

Photosynthesis can’t be overstated considering life on this planet would not be possible without it

Miocene VFD puts donated truck from Enbridge to good use

Formerly an old valve service truck it received a retrofit

The Wild Ones continues to showcase Xeni Gwet’in, episode four airs Feb. 10

The first season is a success, he’s hopeful for more: Chief Jimmy Lulua

Kangaroos take 1-0 opening round playoff series lead over Stamps

The Williams Lake Stampeders will need two wins next weekend to keep their playoff aspirations alive

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

2010 Winter Olympics have led to a decade of Canadian confidence in sport

Canada aimed to win the most medals in 2010, and it won the most golds

B.C. couple on coronavirus-quarantined ship urge Canadian/UK governments to step up

In limbo off Japan, Nigel Finch-Cole and spouse Patrick also make polite plea for Timmy’s coffee

Coroner emphasizes jury’s recommendations in B.C. teen’s overdose death

16-year-old Elliot Eurchuk died of a fentanyl overdose in 2018

‘Reaper of death:’ Fearsome new dinosaur species discovered in Alberta

Tyrannosaur not believed to have been a direct ancestor of T. rex, but its own evolutionary offshoot

Port Alberni teen runner challenges Trudeau to race

Mackenzie Loyer has invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Paper Chase in Port Alberni

RCMP to wrap up court injunction action at ground zero of northern B.C. pipeline dispute

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

Longtime B.C. youth coach gets suspended sentence for 2 counts of voyeurism

Randy Downes had coached youth sports in the Lower Mainland for three decades

B.C. ceramic artist launches residency project to support future potters

The Mary Fox Legacy Project will maintain Fox’s home gallery and offer artist residencies to potters

Most Read