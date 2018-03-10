RCMP to increase road checks in 2018

Williams Lake residents can expect to see more road checks

As promised last week by Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley during a report to city council, police will be revving up and conducting road checks in an effort to make area roads safer.

Insp. Pelley told council during its regular meeting Tuesday there is a priority in the Williams Lake area to target impaired drivers.

There was a 31 per cent decrease in impaired driving charges in 2017 compared to 2016, but then that could have been attributed to less road checks.

“Each watch member will conduct a road check above their regular duties,” Pelley said, noting people can expect to see the number of road checks increase by 39 per cent.

On Thursday, March 8, the Williams Lake Traffic Services, Cariboo Chilcotin Traffic Services from Quesnel, and Prince George Regional Traffic Services, partnered with Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement officers and set up a road check on Highway 97.

“During the time spent at the road check, police issued over 50 violation charges as well as over 140 notice and orders for various vehicle defects,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District media relations.

More than 220 commercial vehicles were checked for compliance and of those, four were put out of service for a variety of reasons and some were issued violation charges, she added.

A second initiative by the Williams Lake RCMP, Pelley said will be to reduce the number of collisions by focusing on things such as distracted driving.

“Our collisions had a two per cent increase in 2017,” he told council. “There were 222 collisions in 2017 and 217 the year before.”

In the first two months of 2018, however, collisions have decreased. There were 55 in the first two months of 2017 and so far in 2018, there were 55.

“We want to assess if there are areas that are impacted by signage or turns. We want to look at the engineering aspects and engage with stakeholders,” Pelley said.

Additionally, the police will look at what is called “interdiction,” which is when they look beyond the motor vehicle act to ensure offenders aren’t coming into the community to supply drugs or using the highway corridor as a “pipeline” for transporting drugs.

“We want to mesh this into our uniform duties as well as a crime-reduction unit’s duties,” Pelley said.

Previous story
B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment
Next story
Serious incident closes off Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Just Posted

RCMP to increase road checks in 2018

Williams Lake residents can expect to see more road checks

Avalanche risks to increase with warming weather

Avalanche risk considerable to moderate for the Cariboos

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex busy with hockey

Players and families pack the arena for final days of hockey for the season

Senior says he was denied bus service over empty bottles

Wilfred Hurst says the public transit system in Williams Lake is the main way he gets around.

Williams Lake council and staff finalizing 2018 budget with zero tax rate increase

City council and staff continue to deliberate the 2018 budget and welcome the public to the next budget meeting

WATCH: Springing into art in Williams Lake

The Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society is hosting a worskop for people to experiment with different art forms

UPDATED: Team Tardi brings world junior curling gold home to Langley

A Langley-based team has won the international championships in Aberdeen, Scotland today.

Serious incident closes off Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Belmont Ave. and Hillside Ave. cordoned off

B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment

Coleman co-founded a Vancouver acting school, is known for role as Happy in Once Upon a Time

Q&A: Rally for Resources responds to B.C. anti-development protests

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross says outside influences are ‘like a really bad Hollywood movie’

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies working on epic comeback

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: UBC researchers create new method for self-tinting windows

Smart windows conserve building energy by switching from clear to tinted, controlling heat and light

Mac Marcoux, guide Jack Leitch race to Canada’s first gold of Paralympics

Canada’s team in Pyeongchang is looking to improve on the 16 medals it won four years ago in Sochi

Overdue B.C. climber missing in Alaska after ‘significant’ snow storm

Marc-Andre Leclerc of Squamish, and George ‘Ryan’ Johnson of Juneau, Alaska, did not return from trip

Most Read