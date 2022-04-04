RCMP suspect alcohol involved in Highway 97 crash

Civilians help a crash victim during the aftermath of a collision on Highway 97 near Maze Lake Road April 1. (Submitted photo)

Alcohol, drugs and sleep deprivation are being investigated as factors in a serious two-vehicle collision north of Lac La Hache Friday, according to RCMP.

In a release Monday morning, 100 Mile RCMP said officers responded to a collision on Highway 97 near Maze Lake Road around 9:45 a.m. April 1.

Initial investigation revealed that a north-bound cargo van drifted into the opposite lane, striking a Honda CRV travelling southbound. The van subsequently veered off the highway, coming to a stop in a field. The CRV was discovered upside down in a ditch next to the highway. Passengers in both vehicles were treated at the scene by BC Ambulance and 100 Mile House Fire-Rescue. The driver of the cargo van was taken by air ambulance to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops for treatment and accompanied by an RCMP officer.

“Evidence was gathered at the scene and alcohol or drug use was suspected on the part of the cargo van driver,” Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in the release.

With the assistance of Kamloops RCMP, officers undertook blood testing on the driver, a 52-year-old woman from the Sunshine Coast, who Nielsen said is cooperating with the investigation.

Highway 97 was closed for approximately two hours as a result of the crash.

“Police believe that alcohol, drugs and sleep deprivation were all factors in the crash,” Nielsen said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 100 Mile RCMP at 250-395-2456 and refer to file 2022-928.



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

