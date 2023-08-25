A driver caught doing three times the 30 km/h speed limit on Marine Drive Wednesday night (Aug. 23, 2023) was issued multiple tickets and had their vehicle impounded for seven days. (White Rock RCMP photo/Twitter)

A driver caught doing three times the 30 km/h speed limit on Marine Drive Wednesday night (Aug. 23, 2023) was issued multiple tickets and had their vehicle impounded for seven days. (White Rock RCMP photo/Twitter)

RCMP stop allegedly impaired ‘N’ driver clocked at triple the speed limit

Vehicle impounded in White Rock after driver was caught going 90 km/h in 30 zone

It was a costly evening in more ways than one for a new driver who was pulled over by White Rock RCMP on Marine Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The driver, who had an ‘N’ licence, was going three times the posted 30 km/h speed limit on Marine Drive around 11:30 p.m., when an officer who was conducting traffic enforcement pulled the driver over, said White Rock RCMP Sgt. Rob Dixon.

The driver was issued an immediate roadside suspension, as they were allegedly impaired by alcohol, which means a three-day driving suspension.

In addition, the driver’s car was impounded for seven days, and they were issued tickets for excessive speed ($368), driving contrary to the restrictions of the ‘N’ licence ($109), and will also have to pay the impoundment fee when they are able to retrieve the vehicle.

While many might know young drivers with the green ‘N’, it’s important to mention that not everyone who has an ‘N’ on the back of their car is a youth, Dixon noted.

READ ALSO: White Rock RCMP asking residents’ thoughts on policing

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Follow us on Twitter.

City of White RockRCMPspeed limits

Previous story
Growing wildfire risk puts pressure on insurance industry: experts
Next story
Mother tells B.C. murder trial of final embrace with teenage girl, hours before death

Just Posted

Organizers Tersea Wager and Nedeen Boon say garlic will be implemented in one way or another at almost every vendor booth at its year’s event. (Contributed to Black Press-by Teresa Wager)
EVENT GUIDE: Something for everyone coming up in the Cariboo

Preventative maintenance work to prevent damage from spring freshets takes place on West Fraser Road in early December. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expects this work to continue until mid-March. The ministry has issued a tender for the project to rebuild and realign West Fraser Road, and that construction is expected to begin in spring 2021. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
West Fraser Road near Quesnel reopens 5 years after major flood damage

RCMP have closed Highway 97 between Quesnel and Prince George due to a motor vehicle incident. (Black Press file photo)
Logging truck, SUV crash closes Highway 97 north of Quesnel

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Williams Lake Tribune image)
MLA’S CORNER: B.C.’S health care crisis continues