RCMP still looking for Alberta man missing since 2019, now believed to be in B.C.

Mounties said they are concerned for Wetsch’s wellbeing

The Alberta RCMP are asking British Columbians if they’ve seen a man missing since 2019.

In a Monday (Jan. 11) morning press release, Mounties in Hinton, Alta., said they believe 40-year-old Robert Allen Wetsch may potentially be in B.C.

“It is not like him at all to have no contact, so he may not be in a proper state of mind to do so. If anything has happened to him, I just want to know any and all information. If anyone knows anything, please reach out so that I can know where my son is,” Wetsch’s mother Bonnie said in a statement.

Mounties said they are concerned for Wetsch’s wellbeing and unable to locate him despite expensive searches in the Hinton area in June and November of 2019.

Wetsch is described as a six-foot Caucasian man, weighing about 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544780-865-5544. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

