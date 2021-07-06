Sicamous RCMP and the BC SPCA are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving a July 1 report of a dog found dead in Shuswap Lake, west of the Bruhn Bridge. (File photo)

Sicamous RCMP and the BC SPCA are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving a July 1 report of a dog found dead in Shuswap Lake, west of the Bruhn Bridge. (File photo)

RCMP, SPCA investigate after dog found dead, tied to anchor in Shuswap Lake

Police say it appears animal was intentionally made to suffer

Sicamous RCMP and the BC SPCA are investigating after a dog was found dead and tied to an anchor in Shuswap Lake.

Sgt. Murray McNeil said Sicamous officers responded to a report of animal cruelty on July 1. A dead dog had been found in the lake west of the Bruhn Bridge.

“The large breed of dog was found near the shore and tied to an anchoring device which prevented the animal from reaching the shore or touching the bottom,” said McNeil. Another line tied to the dog extended to the shore where it was tied to a pole.

McNeil said the dog’s remains were seized by the SPCA, which is investigating the matter.

“This is a disturbing discovery as it appears the animal was intentionally made to suffer by drowning,” said McNeil.

Anyone with information about the identity of the animal or the person responsible is asked to call the BC SPCA or the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.

