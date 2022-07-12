(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alistair Waters)

RCMP Serious Crimes Unit continues to investigate Kelowna crane collapse

Kelowna RCMP and WorkSafeBC run separate investigations

On the day of the one-year anniversary of the Kelowna crane collapse that killed five people, RCMP is announcing that its Serious Crimes Unit remains involved in the incident and continues to investigate the case.

On July 11, WorkSafeBC also announced its involvement in the investigation into the crane that collapsed in downtown Kelowna on the 1400-block of St. Paul Street.

WorkSafeBC commented that the incident investigation report is “well advanced” – however, there is still no specific date or time as to when the report will be completed and publicly available.

“This is a complex investigation of what is being described as one of the largest workplace fatalities in B.C.’s history,” said Inspector Beth McAndie, Kelowna RCMP Investigative Services Officer. “There is a significant amount of technical evidence for my team to analyze.”

The RCMP investigation is separate from WorkSafeBC’s investigation.

The collapse caused the evacuation of downtown and the city was forced to call a local state of emergency shortly after the incident.

The specialized heavy urban rescue team of first responders was dispatched from Vancouver to assist with the debris.

Four of the five victims were identified as construction workers on the site. Brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer, of the family-owned Stemmer Construction that operated the crane on-site, while the other two victims were identified as Jared Zook and Cailen Vilness.

The fifth man, Brad Zawislak, who was not working construction at the site, but instead next door in an office, also died when the crane crashed into his building.

The public is invited to a memorial for the deceased today at 10 a.m. at the site at Bernard Ave. and Ellis St.

READ MORE: Single lane traffic moving on Highway 97 in Peachland after early morning crash

READ MORE: Former UBCO student prez running for Kelowna council

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

InvestigativeKelownaKelowna Crane CollapseRCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Abbotsford dog gives birth to unofficial Canadian record 14 puppies
Next story
Minister Cullen’s signboard in northwest B.C. riding defaced with hate graffiti

Just Posted

Arya Oswald, 6, and her younger brother Magnus, 5, playing in the spray park at Kiwanis Park in Williams Lake in a previous summer. (Angie Mindus photo) (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake will host fun free Fridays for children in Kiwanis Park

Nicole Roberts, LeeAnn Crosina and Al Wilson attended the Williams Lake Stampede volunteer appreciation dinner. The trio are involved with the Wild West Riders Drill Team and selling 50/50 tickets during the rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘This is what it takes to put on an event like this’: Williams Lake Stampede thanks volunteers

A rainbow after the rains in Lac La Hache. (Heather Mereniuk photo- submitted)
Floating island returns to Lac La Hache

The Independent Investigations Office is investigating the death of a man found in his home at the corner of Smedley Street and Eleventh Avenue in Williams Lake on Sunday, July 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
One man found dead in Williams Lake home with weapon, IIO BC investigating