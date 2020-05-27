RCMP seize stolen vehicles, equipment and firearms in Quesnel

A Quesnel resident is facing multiple charges after RCMP seized stolen vehicles, equipment and several firearms during a search warrant execution near the city.

On Monday, May 25, RCMP received a report there was stolen property on an acreage on Sundown Road near Quesnel.

With the assistance of the Quesnel RCMP General Investigation Section and the Crime Reduction Unit, a search warrant was executed on Tuesday, May 26.

The search of the residence and property resulted in the seizure of two stolen trucks, a holiday trailer, a commercial lamp post with generator and nine firearms.

“Property crime is always a concern in the Cariboo,” said Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen.

“The public can assist the police by calling in suspicious vehicles and properties, and we can work together to combat property offenders in the region.”

The suspect will be facing two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and firearm related charges.

Weseen said to report suspicious activities in your area please call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers.



