RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP seize stolen vehicles, equipment and firearms in Quesnel

Quesnel resident facing multiple charges

A Quesnel resident is facing multiple charges after RCMP seized stolen vehicles, equipment and several firearms during a search warrant execution near the city.

On Monday, May 25, RCMP received a report there was stolen property on an acreage on Sundown Road near Quesnel.

With the assistance of the Quesnel RCMP General Investigation Section and the Crime Reduction Unit, a search warrant was executed on Tuesday, May 26.

The search of the residence and property resulted in the seizure of two stolen trucks, a holiday trailer, a commercial lamp post with generator and nine firearms.

“Property crime is always a concern in the Cariboo,” said Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen.

“The public can assist the police by calling in suspicious vehicles and properties, and we can work together to combat property offenders in the region.”

The suspect will be facing two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and firearm related charges.

Weseen said to report suspicious activities in your area please call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group
Next story
B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Just Posted

BREAKING: Jayson Gilbert charged in murder of Richard “Savage” Duncan

Gilbert also faces first degree murder in the Rudy Johnson Bridge death of Branton Regner

RCMP seize stolen vehicles, equipment and firearms in Quesnel

Quesnel resident facing multiple charges

Fourth first responders salute to frontline workers planned in Williams Lake

Around 40 vehicles from various agencies will do a drive by on Saturday, May 30

Auto racing season idle amid pandemic

“We’re not cancelling the season just yet” - TMS president Kane Fraser said

Mike Shannon brewing up unique coffee blends for Cariboo

Mike Shannon enjoys the perks of owning a coffee business.

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

B.C. Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Risk of COVID-19 low in schools, Interior Health states

Medical Health Officer reassures parents as some children and staff head back to class June 1

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

Most Read