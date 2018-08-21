Observer file photo

Quesnel RCMP seize gun, drugs after stopping man cycling without a helmet

The man had a warrant out for his arrest and was carrying illegal items in a backpack

The Quesnel RCMP seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and what is believed to be heroin and other drug paraphernalia from a local man Monday Aug. 20, a news release says.

A patrolling police officer spotted a man riding a bicycle without a helmet on Winder Street in West Quesnel Monday. The man was identified as having an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

During his arrest, police discovered the seized items in the man’s backpack. The RCMP are considering several charges, and the investigation is ongoing.

“Quesnel RCMP are aware that many criminals are currently using bicycles to move about our city, and police continue to identify suspicious people of interest,” says Quesnel Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Andrew Burton.

READ MORE: Police arrest man and woman after B&E at business on Two Mile Flat


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
At least 14 illegal fires set in Fraser Valley this month
Next story
4.6 quake detected off coast of Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Williams Lake ESS registers 73 wildfire evacuees so far

Volunteers are on standby

Merging wildfires prompt Klinaklini Lake evacuation order in West Chilcotin

There are currently five evacuation orders and five alerts in the CRD

Tweedsmuir Park wildfires grow to encompass more than 200,000 hectares

Four fires now managed under one as Tweedsmuir Complex, evacation orders and alerts still in place

Postmen collecting supplies in Williams Lake for firefighters and wildfire evacuees

It’s the second year The Postmen have had a depot in Williams Lake

Update on wildfires in the Cariboo, Aug. 20

The latest update on wildfires, evacuation alerts and orders in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

PHOTOS: Prickly porcupine rescued after hitchhiking down Coquihalla Highway

BC Conservation Officer Service members were able to grab the porcupine and move it to safety

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Appeals court dismissed Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

Convicted murderer still missing after escaping B.C. prison 2 weeks ago

Mission RCMP are continuing to search for escaped inmate John Norman MacKenzie

Smoky skies trap B.C. man inside for days

Air quality warning issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Surf’s up in California, where it’s now the official sport

Grab a board, catch a wave and find yourself, ‘sittin’ on top of the world’

Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death, other charges

REVIEW: MTV VMAs was a shocking event, for the wrong reasons

MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flat and some of the winners turned heads

4.6 quake detected off coast of Vancouver Island

The small earthquake happened early Tuesday morning

Most Read