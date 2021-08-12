Pastorek is likely driving a blue, two-door, Chevy Cavalier with BC plate number MM706H. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

RCMP seeking information on missing man last seen in Maple Ridge

Bank activity suggests his possible locations in Williams Lake area in BC or Kenora, Ontario

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking public’s assistance in locating Nicholas Pastorek, who was reported missing on Aug 12, 2021.

According to the Ridge Meadows RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott Grimmer, Pastorek was last seen on Aug. 9 in Maple Ridge however, his recent bank activity suggests he may be in the Williams Lake, B.C. area, or as far as the Kenora, Ontario area.

Pastorek is a 29-year-old Caucasian male. He is 5 ft 11 in, is 200 lbs. and has a muscular build. Grimmer also said that Pastorek has light brown hair, blue eyes, no tattoos and a scar on left thumb.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicholas Pastorek is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RCMP

