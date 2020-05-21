100 Mile RCMP are asking the public for assistance in identifying this man who stole equipment from an airport hanger. (Photo submitted)

RCMP seeking information on 100 Mile House airport hanger break and enter

An unknown man in hoody was caught on camera stealing equipment Wednesday morning

On May 20, the 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a break and enter that occurred during the early morning hours when an individual broke into a hangar at the airport on Wrangler Way in 100 Mile House.

The suspect was captured on security cameras but obscured their face with what appears to be a hooded sweatshirt or coat and proceeded to steal an unknown quantity of equipment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Cariboo

