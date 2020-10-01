RCMP seeking help locating missing teen

Williams Lake RCMP are looking for information to help locate a missing teenager.
Angel Emile, 17, has been reported missing out of Williams Lake. RCMP said she was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. on Sept. 27.
“Emile is described as an Indigenous female, approximate four-foot-11-inches in height, 75 pounds, long, brown hair and brown eyes,” Williams Lake RCMP Const. Sean Doyle.
Doyle said she was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black T-shirt, black pants and a black backpack with a grey stripe.
If you have any information regarding Emile’s whereabouts contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.
