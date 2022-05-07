Anyone with information about this murder can contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake RCMP are on scene in the 300 block of Midnight Drive Friday, May 6. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

RCMP seek witnesses in Williams Lake homicide

A man suffering from stab wounds was found on Midnight Drive after 11 p.m. on May 5

Williams Lake RCMP and the Northern District Major Crimes Unit have confirmed a man was a victim of a homicide in Williams Lake late Thursday night (May 5) lakecity.

In a news release issued Saturday, the RCMP said they received a report just after 11 p.m. about a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds on Midnight Drive in Williams Lake.

“Williams Lake RCMP frontline officers and BC Emergency Health Services (EHS) immediately attended and located the man suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital where, despite all efforts, he succumbed to his injuries,” noted RCMP.

Investigators from the Northern District Major Crimes Unit have assumed conduct of the investigation and are working closely with the Williams Lake RCMP and BC Coroners Service.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage from the area of Midnight Drive, Williams Lake from Thursday, May 5, 2022 between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

“We are in the infancy stages of our investigation; however, the early indications suggest that this was a targeted attack, although a full determination has yet to be made” B.C. RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about this murder can contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

RCMP

