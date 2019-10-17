Williams Lake RCMP seek to identify 7-Eleven robbery suspect

The Williams Lake RCMP is looking for the public’s assistance

Williams Lake RCMP are looking to identify a robbery suspect (pictured) after he was photographed robbing the 7-11 in Williams Lake in late September. (RCMP photo)

The Williams Lake RCMP is looking for the public’s assistance to help identify a robbery suspect from late September.

RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at the 7-Eleven in Williams Lake at the time, however, have been unable to identify the suspect.

“The male suspect is described as being 18 to 25 years old and was wearing black jogging pants, black hoodie with white writing on both arms and a large, white design on the chest,” said Williams Lake RCMP Const. Joel Kooger.

“No one was injured in the incident.”

Kooger said RCMP have no further details to release at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have information contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

