RCMP seek public’s assitance locating woman on oustanding warrants

The RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating Amber Rosk, believed to be in the Williams Lake area.

“Rosk is wanted on outstanding warrants for driving while prohibited,” Const. Jordan Gelowitz noted in Crime Stoppers release Friday.

Born on Sept. 27, 1980, Rosk is described assix feet tall, weighing 130 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppersat 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestoppers.com as well.

