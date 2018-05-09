RCMP seek public’s assistance locating man wanted for charges

Durwin Ivan Haines, 44, is wanted for Driving While Prohibited and Mischief under $5,000.

For the second time this week, the Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance locating a man wanted for charges.

He is described as 175 cm or five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 68 kilograms or 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a medium build.

If located, the RCMP are asking the public to contact their local police jurisdiction, and not to confront Haines.

On Monday, the RCMP issued a press release asking assistance location Wade Lisk, believed to be living in the Williams Lake or Quesnel area.