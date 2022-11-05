RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing from the Anahim Lake area. (RCMP photo)

RCMP seek public assistance in locating woman missing from Anahim Lake area

Fay Dewetter was last spoken to on Oct. 26, 2022

Anahim Lake RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Fay Dewetter who was reported missing on Nov. 3, 2022.

Fay Dewetter was last spoken to on Oct. 26, 2022. She may be travelling in a white Ford F-250 rental truck.

Fay Dewetter is described as a caucasian female, 39 years old, five feet, seven inches tall (170 cm), weighing 130 lbs (59 kg), with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police are very concerned for Fay Dewetter’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fay Dewetter is requested to contact the Anahim Lake RCMP at 250-742-3211 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
