Christopher Lloyd Dixon. (Photo submitted)

RCMP seek man facing sexual assault charges

Police believe he may be living on central Vancouver Island but also has a history in the Cariboo region

Prince George RCMP are looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault investigation who may be living on Vancouver Island.

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Christopher Lloyd Dixon, 38.

In August 2017, the Prince George RCMP entered into a sexual assault investigation involving an adult male and a female under the age of 18. The RCMP said in a press release that the investigation led to the BC Prosecution Service approving Criminal Code charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation against Dixon.

In September 2019, an arrest warrant was issued for Dixon after he failed to appear for court.

Dixon is believed to be in the central part of Vancouver Island, possibly the Campbell River area including Black Creek or further down-Island in Cedar, B.C. Dixon also has a history in Nanaimo as well as 150 Mile House, near Williams Lake.

Dixon is described as: a Caucasian male, 175 cm (5’9”), 76 kg (168 lbs), with brown hair and brown eyes

If you have any information about Christopher Lloyd Dixon or where he may be, contact the local RCMP Detachment or police of jurisdiction in your area. In Campbell River: 250-286-6221.

As an alternative, anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

