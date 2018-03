Robyn Langhorst, 32, is described as weighing 100 pounds, standing five feet and five inches tall.

The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting assistance locating a missing woman, last seen on Feb. 26 in Williams Lake.

“Ms. Langhorst is believed to be in the Williams Lake area,” Insp. Jeff Pelley said. “She was last seen at the Boitanio Mall on Feb. 26, 2018.”

Anyone with information about Langhorst is urged to call the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-6211.