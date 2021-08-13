Elana Thomas. (Contributed)

Elana Thomas. (Contributed)

RCMP searching for missing Vanderhoof woman last seen in Kelowna

Elana Thomas was last seen in the Rutland area of Kelowna on Aug. 8

The Kelowna RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating a missing Vanderhoof resident.

Elana Thomas was last seen in the Rutland area of Kelowna on Aug. 8.

Police believe she’s in Kelowna, Vernon or Prince George.

Thomas is a 23-year-old Indigenous woman; she’s five-foot-two and 119 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“Police are very concerned for Elana’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” stated the Kelowna RCMP in a news release.

Anyone with information on Thomas’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Dense wildfire smoke returns to Okanagan-Shuswap

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelownamissing personOkanagan

Previous story
Meng Wanzhou’s defence team to begin arguments in her formal extradition case
Next story
34 university innovation projects backed by $25M in B.C. funding

Just Posted

Bella Coola RCMP detachement. (Angie Mindus photo - Black Press Media)
Two injured, one arrested, after shots fired at rural Bella Coola property

An evacuation alert was issued for the Moose Valley area on Friday, Aug. 13. (Cariboo Regional District).
Evacuation order issued for Moose Valley due to Flat Lake wildfire

Parnell Pinette of United Floors welcomes artist Donna Froese to his business this year for Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk, which kicks off Saturday at 327 Oliver Street. Pinette has supported Art Walk since it was started in 1999 by Laurie Walters. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Art Walk to feature 32 artists at 31 locations

Photo submitted
Williams Lake Rustlers victorious in first games in almost two years