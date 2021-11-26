Brooke Scriver.

RCMP searching for missing man

Brooke Scriver was last seen in 100 Mile House Nov. 22

100 Mile House RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Brooke Scriver.

Scriver had been brought by ambulance to 100 Mile House from Clinton for ongoing medical issues, and was last seen Nov. 22 boarding a bus bound for Kamloops where he had planned to enter a shelter for continued support. His mother reported him missing a day later.

RCMP have checked in daily with Kamloops-area shelters but Scriver has not turned up at any of them.

He is described as a caucasian male, 6’1” and weighing about 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His family said the attached image was taken before Scriver lost a good deal of weight.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).


100 Mile House

