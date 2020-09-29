RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP search for suspects in bold break and enter north of Williams Lake

Victim was home when suspect entered the home

Williams Lake RCMP are searching for suspects involved in a brazen break and enter Tuesday morning, Sept. 29 at a rural home north of Williams Lake.

The resident, an older woman, was home alone when one suspect entered the home, while another waited outside in a getaway vehicle. A third suspect was seen coming from the vehicle parked in the driveway.

RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said police got the call at approximately 6:42 a.m. of a break and enter in progress in the 5800 block of Robertson Road, near Soda Creek.

“A strategic response for the suspects and their vehicle was coordinated but the suspect vehicle is still actively being searched for by General Duty, Traffic Services, Crime Reduction Unit and Indigenous Policing Services. Investigators and a Forensic Identification Services Team have been deployed to the residence to assist in identifying the suspects,” noted Pelley.

The suspect was believed to be a skinny male, approximately 20 years old wearing a grey hoodie. The suspect immediately fled and jumped into a vehicle with a second suspect being observed as the driver. The vehicle is believed to be a dark colored Dodge SUV with a partial B.C. licence plate of —-927.

The homeowner was not injured and made the necessary observations reporting the incident to the police, Pelley said.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the potential suspect(s) identity is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.

Rural properties in the areas of McLeese Lake, Soda Creek and Blue Lake have been the target of increased criminal activity in recent months, resulting in frustrated McLeese Lake residents protesting at the Williams Lake courthouse recently.

READ MORE: McLeese Lake residents rally for justice at Williams Lake courthouse

editor@wltribune.com
RCMP

