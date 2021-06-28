A fire caused some damage to the entrance of St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Gitwangak Indian Band land on June 26, 2021. Police say the fire is suspicious. (Facebook/Gitwangak Band Office)

A fire caused some damage to the entrance of St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Gitwangak Indian Band land on June 26, 2021. Police say the fire is suspicious. (Facebook/Gitwangak Band Office)

RCMP scrutinize suspicious church fire in northwest B.C. for any links to Okanagan blazes

St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Gitwangak remains intact after June 26 suspicious fire

New Hazelton RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire at an abandoned Gitwangak church that took place on Saturday, June 26.

According to an RCMP media release, police attended the scene on Church Road on Gitwangak Indian Band land at around 1:15 a.m. after receiving a call that there was a fire in the entrance of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, which is abandoned and not used by the community. Gitwangak is located halfway between Terrace and the Hazeltons.

The church sustained minimal damage and remains intact, and there were no reports of injuries.

The fire comes as two churches burned to the ground on reserve land in the Similkameen Valley early on Saturday morning, and two others were reduced to rubble and ash on Penticton Indian Band and Osoyoos Indian Band land during the morning of June 21.

“The RCMP are treating this fire as suspicious and are looking to determine what, if any, connection there may be to the recent church fires in the South Okanagan, within First Nation communities,” said Staff Sergeant Darren Durnin, the officer in command of the New Hazelton RCMP detachment.

Police are asking anyone that has any information about the fire to contact the New Hazelton detachment at 250-842-5244.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating suspicious fires that burned 2 South Okanagan churches

READ MORE: Two churches on First Nation land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

ArsonNorthwest

Previous story
Persisting heat wave breaks temperature records for Williams Lake
Next story
Resellers marking up air conditioners online as B .C.’s heat wave keeps shattering records

Just Posted

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Gibbon Road and Richard Road, located off Dog Creek Road, claimed the lives of two people Sunday night in Williams Lake. (Google Maps)
Two-vehicle crash claims two lives in Williams Lake

McLeese Lake was busy Sunday, June 27, as people flocked to the water to find ways to keep cool as a heat wave continues to grip B.C. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Persisting heat wave breaks temperature records for Williams Lake

Roger Harris of Bella Coola displays where his allegiance lays as the Montreal Canadiens prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals June 28, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin Coast hockey fans ready to cheer for Carey Price in Stanley Cup finals

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League
Kootenay International Junior Hockey League open to Cariboo expansion talks